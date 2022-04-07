Renaissance Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 27.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after acquiring an additional 294,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 227.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,970,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 924,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,587 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Qualtrics International stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. 1,069,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,224. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

