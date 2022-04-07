Renaissance Capital LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 59.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $210,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $7,856,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVI stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.89. 5,039,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

