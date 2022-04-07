Renaissance Capital LLC Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,159 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,000. Rivian Automotive accounts for approximately 1.5% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 91.67.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down 2.21 on Thursday, hitting 39.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,397,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,272,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 33.46 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

