Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 7,830 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in AZEK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AZEK by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

NYSE AZEK traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $22.28. 3,505,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,424. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

