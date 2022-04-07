Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 9,587 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 2.3% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $4,480,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 90.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Roblox by 44.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,380 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Shares of RBLX traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.73. 29,087,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,448,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

