Renaissance Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.41.

Shares of Bumble stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,763. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

