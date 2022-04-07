ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of RNW opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.