Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.26) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.37).

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 533 ($6.99) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 444.20 ($5.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 662 ($8.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 503.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 555.80. The company has a market cap of £9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 37.74.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.87), for a total transaction of £99,387.08 ($130,343.71).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

