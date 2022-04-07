Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.52.

Get Repsol alerts:

REPYY stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.