Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.69.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $870,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

