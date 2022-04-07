Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AerCap (AER)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AerCap (NYSE: AER) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2022 – AerCap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

3/31/2022 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $88.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $70.00.

3/31/2022 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00.

3/30/2022 – AerCap was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2022 – AerCap was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

AER traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.12. 12,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,747. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

