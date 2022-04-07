Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Semtech (SMTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2022 – Semtech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Semtech reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong momentum across industrial and infrastructure markets served. Strength in the Tri-Edge platform, 10G PON products, 5G wireless and broad-based protection platforms continued to drive its top-line growth. Growing adoption of LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard continued aiding the quarterly performance. Further, the company released 10 new products and achieved 3,237 new design wins in the fourth quarter, which was a positive factor. Additionally, growing shipments in Asia and North America, and expanding Pro AV offerings are tailwinds. However, weak consumer demand for protection products remains a headwind for the company. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

3/17/2022 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $95.00.

3/17/2022 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $83.00 to $87.00.

3/17/2022 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00.

3/14/2022 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,400 shares of company stock worth $3,501,418. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Semtech by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

