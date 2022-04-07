Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Visteon (VC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) recently:

4/6/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.

4/5/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $119.00 to $108.00.

4/1/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Visteon had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $156.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Visteon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

3/5/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

2/22/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $145.00.

2/21/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $119.00.

2/18/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $132.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VC opened at $98.89 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $134.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average of $109.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Visteon by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

