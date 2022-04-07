Reviewing Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) & International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accolade and International Monetary Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $170.36 million 6.54 -$50.65 million ($1.73) -9.62 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accolade.

Volatility and Risk

Accolade has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -33.86% -20.66% -12.45% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Accolade and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 1 10 0 2.91 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accolade presently has a consensus target price of $39.27, indicating a potential upside of 135.87%. Given Accolade’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accolade beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About International Monetary Systems (Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

