Reviewing Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vasta Platform and Four Seasons Education (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 2 2 0 2.50 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus target price of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 124.95%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Risk and Volatility

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $175.60 million 2.55 -$22.00 million ($0.27) -19.96 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $43.30 million 0.59 -$4.36 million ($0.09) -6.11

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vasta Platform. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Seasons Education (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -12.85% 0.72% 0.49% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

