Reviewing Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Luby’s and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00

BurgerFi International has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.96%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Luby’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luby’s and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luby’s $214.02 million 0.32 -$29.45 million N/A N/A BurgerFi International $34.28 million 2.37 $5.96 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luby’s.

Risk and Volatility

Luby’s has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luby’s and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luby’s N/A N/A N/A BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Luby’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Luby’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Luby’s beats BurgerFi International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luby’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luby’s, Inc. operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants. The Fuddruckers Restaurants segment includes the results of the company-owned Fuddruckers restaurants. The Cheeseburger and Paradise segment includes the results of Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants. The Fuddruckers Franchise Operations segment offers franchises for the Fuddruckers brand. The Culinary Contract Services segment consists of a business line servicing long-term acute care hospitals, medical centers, ambulatory surgical centers, retail grocery stores, behavioral hospitals, sports stadiums, senior living facilities, government, and business and industry clients, primarily in Texas. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

