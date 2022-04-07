Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 66,211 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 66,211 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $3,496,602.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $3,471,522.72.

On Monday, March 21st, Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $1,115,464.86.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92.

On Friday, February 25th, Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.92. 751,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,667. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Revolve Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

