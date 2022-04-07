Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $982,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XPEL stock opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.96. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

