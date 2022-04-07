Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.73

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.73 and traded as low as $35.10. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHUHF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares raised shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

