River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457,738 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of GoHealth worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoHealth stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 135,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.92.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and IFP and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

