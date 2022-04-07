River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 183.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 103 shares of company stock worth $124,252. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TPL traded up $13.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,430.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,541. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,222.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,230.27.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 63.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.