River Road Asset Management LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ESLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Elbit Systems stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,391. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.08 and a 200 day moving average of $171.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

