River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $29,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

WMB traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.65. 412,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605,770. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

