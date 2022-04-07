River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 22,612 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,612 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Black Hills worth $16,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Black Hills by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Black Hills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Black Hills Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.