River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 4,940 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $426,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

HLF traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

