River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,721,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $20,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 60.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 152,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 175.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 57.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

LILA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

