River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $83.97. The company had a trading volume of 328,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,942. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

