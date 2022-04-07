RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.