RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.