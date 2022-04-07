RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of RMMZ stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $20.50.
