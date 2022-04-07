RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE RMI opened at $18.75 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.