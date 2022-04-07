Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,640 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $149,271,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.78. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,066 shares of company stock valued at $29,708,579 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.