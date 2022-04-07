Riverwater Partners LLC Buys New Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in nVent Electric by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 859,039 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 132.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 314,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVT opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

