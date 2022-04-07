Riverwater Partners LLC Buys New Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in nVent Electric by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 859,039 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 132.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 314,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVT opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.