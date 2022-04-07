Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $241,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in General Mills by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in General Mills by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,776 shares of company stock worth $1,844,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

