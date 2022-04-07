Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 315,879 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 17.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 115.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,028,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 551,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.6% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 741,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

QUOT stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $586.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

