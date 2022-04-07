Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.31. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.48 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

