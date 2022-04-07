Riverwater Partners LLC Takes Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 793,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth about $224,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $32.48 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $467.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,160. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEU shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.