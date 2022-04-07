Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 207.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,182 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

