Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 610 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

NYSE:AXP opened at $183.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.51. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

