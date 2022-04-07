Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 416.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,842 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Equifax worth $54,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,757 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,955,000 after acquiring an additional 85,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,515,000 after acquiring an additional 73,250 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Equifax by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,542,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,933,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.42.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax stock opened at $223.04 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.85 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.72.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

