Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $20,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $391.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.64. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

