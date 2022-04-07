Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $52.52 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55,247 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.29% of IDEX worth $52,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,971,000 after buying an additional 77,725 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,286,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,827,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,310,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $194.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.48. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

