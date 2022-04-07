Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $55.83 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of Synchrony Financial worth $55,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 120.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,495,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after buying an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

