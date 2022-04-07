Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $69.35 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,386 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $69,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT opened at $119.33 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.39 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

