Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

ALGN stock opened at $420.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.62 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.51.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.