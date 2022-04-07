Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,409 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.74% of Safety Insurance Group worth $22,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAFT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

