Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $22,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $8,945,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 92,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $137.37 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $103.80 and a one year high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.