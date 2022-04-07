Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 114,133 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,133 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.79% of Flowers Foods worth $45,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

