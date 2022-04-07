Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,548 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.26% of Molina Healthcare worth $48,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $338.72 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $347.62. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

