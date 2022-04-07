Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,000 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.34% of Power Integrations worth $18,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.30 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.