Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 197,192 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,192 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.48% of Equitable worth $63,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

